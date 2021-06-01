Witch-Hunt Continues
A female weightlifter said allowing transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard from New Zealand to compete in the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games as a woman is “a bad joke.” Belgian weightlifter Anna […]
The Chinese government announced Monday that it is raising the cap on the number of children married couples can have from two to three kids. In a Monday meeting, chaired […]
Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill once said, “The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings. The inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.” […]
Violence sprung from the streets of New York City’s Chinatown on Monday, leaving an Asian woman sprawled on the ground after a black man punched her in the face for […]
Texas Governor Greg Abbott vowed to cut funding for the legislative branch of the Texas government after Democrats refused to participate in voting on a bill to increase election security. […]
On Sunday, Texas Democrats in the state House of Representatives walked off the floor at 10:45 p.m. in order to kill a vote on an election integrity bill that was […]
The Biden administration apparently wants to make the U.S. border a taxpayer-funded revolving door for illegal aliens. In addition to halting wall construction on his first day in office, President […]
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janie McGeachin shared on Monday why she imposed a ban on mask mandates while Gov. Brad Little was out of the state, claiming the decision was necessary […]
A shocking number of Americans could not say that fighting Adolf Hitler’s German war machine, or other international tyrants, was the right decision when asked at the end of May, […]