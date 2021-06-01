Witch-Hunt Continues
Audit fever! Reporting from the floor of the Maricopa County, Arizona, forensic audit currently underway at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Tuesday, One America News Network’s Christina Bobb […]
On Thursday, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas won his battle with the Federal Election Commission over a law that limits a candidate’s ability to pay off personal loans made […]
This last year has been a difficult one for teachers and students alike, and many breathed a sigh of relief when graduation rolled around. Families, friends, educators and students were […]
The former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, said he received death threats from scientists after he told CNN he believed the coronavirus pandemic […]
New information seems to vindicate former President Donald Trump’s assertion that COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese lab despite official denials at the time — and now he wants China to […]
A recent MedRxiv study found that mask mandates and the use of masks in the continental United States were “not associated with lower SARS-CoV-2 spread” during the global outbreak of […]
On the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the establishment media has found a way to cheapen not only the lives of black people today, but victims of the […]
The Justice Department is stepping up its enforcement of hate crimes and other bias-related incidents, furthering a promise by Attorney General Merrick Garland to focus on civil rights violations. Assistant […]
Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, chairman of the Republican Study Committee, has announced that Republicans seeking to map out the party’s future will meet with former President Donald Trump for […]
Early Wednesday morning, two sisters in West Jordan, Utah, got dressed, grabbed the car keys and headed out on a trip to California. They wanted to hit the beach, but […]