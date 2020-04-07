Without Any Evidence, 'Morning Joe' Suggests Trump May Have Financial Tie to Malaria Drug

If you’ve been watching President Donald Trump’s daily White House press briefings, you’ve likely noticed the president is fighting a war on two fronts.

On one hand, he is attempting to guide the country through a battle against a foreign contagion that is not only killing thousands of Americans but also putting millions more out of work.

On the other hand, Trump is fighting a separate war against members of the establishment media, many of whom sit in chairs in the briefing room cloaked as journalists — ready to strike with their baited questions and hateful insinuations.

Although these so-called journalists are each working for competing news outlets, it is abundantly clear they are all on the same side: They are united in their hatred for the president.

They live in a single, liberal echo chamber and will sink to any level necessary to try to skewer Trump on just about anything.

If the president declared water as having liquid properties, someone, somewhere in the establishment media would likely challenge the statement, and the fact-checkers would come down with a determination as to the veracity of the claim.

So it’s no surprise that Trump’s continued support for giving critically ill COVID-19 patients the right to try the drug hydroxychloroquine under medical supervision — which has worked worldwide in slowing the disease progression — is being called into question.

Doctors in the U.S. and across the world have successfully used the drug in combination with zinc and the antibiotic azithromycin.

The result: People have recovered who might have otherwise died — the establishment media seems to be on a crusade to stop the drug from being used.

Blinded by their hatred for the president, members of the establishment media seem to be actively rooting against a treatment that has thus far shown potential in regard to saving lives.

They somehow shocked me with a new low Monday.

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski actually suggested the president of the United States has “financial ties” to the drug hydroxychloroquine or those who produce it.

On Monday’s “Morning Joe” program, co-host Joe Scarborough repeated, ad nauseam, the official media line that hydroxychlorquine is “unproven.”

Brzezinski, meanwhile, was brazen enough to float the idea that Trump is attempting to financially benefit from the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Dem Gov Defies Media Narrative, Praises Trump and 'Very Good Relationship'

“A lot of people would say, follow the money. There’s got to be some sort of financial tie to someone somewhere that has the president pushing this repeatedly,” she said, without a shred of evidence.

What a disgraceful statement.

Even worse, the bizarre conspiracy theory spread on social media as others in the establishment media let it go unchallenged and Brzezinski and MSNBC neither disavowed the accusation nor apologized for it.

I can’t say I’m surprised.

It is that sense of camaraderie among the far-left establishment media that allows pundits such as Brzezinski to make such unfounded assertions and face no blowback.

There are no campaigns organized to boycott “Morning Joe” or its advertisers.

Brzezinski made the absurd statement knowing full well she can say anything with impunity.

If someone outside of the far-left media sphere had questioned President Barack Obama’s loyalties in such a lowly manner during the H1N1 outbreak in 2010, a smear campaign would have begun instantly.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson faced a vicious attack campaign in 2018 for simply stating the fact that America has a right to enforce its immigration laws in order to protect American citizens and culture.

Carlson said on his program, “Thanks to illegal immigration, huge swaths of the region are covered with garbage and waste that degrade the soil and kill wildlife.”

In response, Carlson’s show lost a number of big advertisers.

I don’t expect the same treatment for Brzezinski, but I do expect someone in her position to be better.

From their chairs in the White House briefing room to their chairs in the TV news studio, I expect them all to be so much better.

In a time of crisis, they are sowing seeds of doubt and division and embarrassing not only themselves but our entire country.

