‘Witness’ Named by Kavanaugh Accuser Sends Statement to Judicial Committee Contradicting the Story

One individual apparently referenced in Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is speaking out this week.

In a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee just days after Ford’s bombshell claims delayed the nomination process, Patrick Smyth denied any knowledge of the party during which the attack allegedly occurred 36 years ago.

“I understand that I have been identified by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford as the person she remembers as ‘PJ’ who supposedly was present at the part she described in her statements to the Washington Post,” he wrote.

Though Smyth said he has been able to identify himself as one of the four teens Ford identified as having been at the party, he denied any having any knowledge of the details she described.

“I am issuing this statement today to make it clear to all involved that I have no knowledge of the party in question; nor do I have any knowledge of the allegations of improper conduct she has leveled against Brett Kavanaugh,” the letter continued.

Smyth went on to vouch for Kavanaugh’s character as someone who has known him for decades.

“Personally speaking, I have known Brett Kavanaugh since high school and I know him to be a person of great integrity, a great friend, and I have never witnessed any improper conduct by Brett Kavanaugh towards women.”

Mark Judge, another man Ford claims was in the room as a drunken Kavanaugh assaulted her, similarly denied the claims.

His lawyer issued a statement this week reiterating that denial but confirming that Judge would not testify under oath regarding Ford’s claims.

“I did not ask to be involved in this matter nor did anyone ask me to be involved,” he said through his attorney. “The only reason I am involved is because Dr. Christine Blasey Ford remembers me as the other person in the room during the alleged assault.”

That letter went on to assert that Judge has “no memory of this alleged incident” and “never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes.”

Ford has similarly declined an invitation to testify before the Senate committee, explaining through her attorney that she would prefer to wait until a federal investigation is completed.

"There's no reason that we should have a public hearing on Monday … this is being rushed through, and it's too important to be rushed through. It's not a game, this is a serious situation." Lisa Banks, attorney for Christine Blasey Ford https://t.co/un750fFvzN pic.twitter.com/zkeykaBqJI — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 19, 2018

“There’s no reason that we should have a public hearing on Monday,” attorney Lisa Banks said.

She shared her view that the issue “is being rushed through,” calling the Senate’s response to her client’s allegations “a serious situation.”

Kavanaugh, who has repeatedly denied Ford’s allegations, agreed to testify before members of the committee next week on the matter.

A committee vote on his confirmation had been scheduled for Thursday before the delay triggered by the response to these claims.

