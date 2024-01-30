Witnesses in Shock After SUV Smashes Through Barriers, Drives Straight Off Pier into the Ocean

A mystery lies at the end of the Virginia fishing pier in the form of an SUV that was driven off it on Saturday.

Virginia Beach police said the incident took place just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

Authorities do not who is in the vehicle or why it was driven off the pier. Anyone inside is presumed dead.

As of Monday, they were still unable to recover the SUV, the newspaper reported.

“From what we have, the vehicle went on the pier, drove all the way off the edge of the pier and went into the water,” Virginia Beach police spokesman Jude Brenya said. “So it’s somewhere at the end of the pier right now.”

Kaylynn Crawford, 16, and a friend were taking a video of the sunrise that morning when they heard a vehicle smash through gates leading to the pier. They watched in horror as the vehicle drove off the pier.

“Is he gonna drive off the edge?” the teen said.

“No f***ing way,” Kaylynn said. “Dude, no.”

The girls gasped as the car reached the end of the pier and plunged into the ocean.

The video was posted to Facebook by her father, Jeremy Crawford. It had more than 3 million views as of Tuesday morning.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.







“Once they sped up, I was like, ‘Oh no, he’s going to drive off the pier,’” Kaylynn told the Virginian-Pilot.

The brake lights of the vehicle appeared to be on for some of its trip down the long, wooden pier.

Debbie Lou Hague, owner of Ocean Eddie’s restaurant at the front of the pier, said this was no accident.

“Somebody drove their car through all of our gates,” she said. “That’s a heavy gate. It’s hard to move for me when I go in the morning.”

On Sunday, a crew from Crofton Industries tried to haul up the vehicle from about 15 feet of water, but conditions were unsuitable for the task, according to WTKR-TV in Norfolk.

“We do know where the vehicle is at. It’s still stationary in the last location that we checked, so we are going to keep monitoring it. We are going to go back [to] the planning board and try to see when we can come back out,” Brenya said.

Police released videos of the vehicle on Monday taken by a remotely operated camera.

Ocean currents measured 3.9 knots, 4X outside the safety parameters for VBPD’s divers. Strong currents & extremely low visibility made it too dangerous for divers to navigate & assess the area safely, especially near a submerged SUV rocking on its roof in the turbulent current. pic.twitter.com/aNEis6uPJF — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) January 29, 2024

On Monday, Brenya said police do not know who was driving and if there was a passenger in the vehicle, which has been identified as an SUV, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

Police are not releasing the make or model of the SUV and have been unable to read the license plate, Brenya said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.