'WJ Live': $15 Minimum Wage Hike Gets Booted by the Senate - What's the Dems' Next Plan?

Support Christian, conservative journalism at The Western Journal by joining our subscription service.

The Senate parliamentarian ruled against the minimum wage boost included in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, arguing that it goes against the body’s budget rules. Will the Dems shoot for a lower amount or completely oust it?

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

TRENDING: Report: Biden Officials Colluded with Iran Behind Trump's Back During His Presidency

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal

► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: Coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.