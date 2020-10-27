'WJ Live': Is 2020 Just a Repeat of 2016?

Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live” by getting it delivered directly to your inbox! Subscribe to the “WJ Live” newsletter.

Description:

Could Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation provide ammunition for the left to pack the Supreme Court? Why are there so many similarities between 2020 and 2016? And should Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez be held responsible for the fact that the district she represents has seen the highest per capita COVID death rate in the country?

In this episode:

0:42 — Will Democrats be able to pack the Supreme Court after Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation?

14:07 — Is 2020 just a repeat of 2016?

23:36 — Should Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez take responsibility for her congressional district’s COVID death rate?

Relevant sources:

Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed | The Western Journal

Joe Biden dodges question about court packing | The Western Journal

Dennis Prager: If the left packs the court, we could have 31 justices by 2040 | The Western Journal

Similarities between 2016 and 2020 | The Federalist

Differences between 2016 and 2020 | The Sydney Morning Herald

More about George’s issue with national polls | “WJ Live” Episode 10

COVID-19 metrics for U.S. congressional districts | Harvard University

Quotes from this episode:

“There is so much rancor in the Senate, in politics in general, certainly in the House … so things that we would have thought impossible even a decade ago or two, like the ending of the filibuster for federal judges, for example, are not impossible anymore.” — George Upper

“When Trump was elected, the Democratic mantra was the illegitimacy of the presidency.” — George Upper

“At some point, you stop delegitimizing the person and you begin delegitimizing the office and that’s a disturbing, disturbing thought.” — Josh Manning

“It’s hard to tell whether they’re going to vote for Biden or they’re going to vote for Trump, or whether they’re going to stay home. But it’s a big enough group of voters that can swing the election either way.” — Joe Setyon

“Speaking of adults who don’t know anything. I want to quickly talk about AOC.” — Josh Manning

“For AOC to be lobbing grenades at anyone else when that’s what her home district looks like is just ridiculous.” — George Upper

“The narrative on the left is that politicians are responsible for it as long as the politicians are Donald Trump. That’s the narrative from the left. It’s ridiculous.” — George Upper

