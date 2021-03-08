Login
'WJ Live': What Do an 81-Year-Old Knitter and a Conservative Retailer Have in Common?

WJ Live Ep 84Josh Edelson - AFP / Getty ImagesBig Tech censorship has gotten out of hand. Now, an 81-year-old knitting fuzzy pigs has become 'hate speech.' (Josh Edelson - AFP / Getty Images)

By Allison Meadows
Published March 8, 2021 at 2:56pm
When did knitting become ‘hate speech’? The longer Big Tech censorship is left unchecked, the more ridiculous it will become.

TRENDING: Biden Forced to Intervene as Democrats Stage Revolt Against His Progressive COVID 'Relief' Bill

Allison Meadows
Associate Social Media Marketer
Allison Meadows is an Associate Social Media Marketer for "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. She will graduate from Grand Canyon University in the spring of 2021 with a degree in marketing and advertisement.
