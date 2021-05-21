Combined Shape
Video
Video
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. (The Western Journal via Nicholas Kamm - AFP / Getty Images)

'WJ Live': Biden Allowing Russian Pipeline to Move Forward After Axing Keystone XL in US

Kayla KunkelMay 21, 2021 at 1:55pm
Combined Shape

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.

This pipeline will give more political power to Russia.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Trending:
GOP Governor Signs Bill Banning Trans Medical Procedures for Prepubescent Children

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Combined Shape
Kayla Kunkel
Supervising Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
News, Crime, Lifestyle & Human Interest




'WJ Live': Biden Allowing Russian Pipeline to Move Forward After Axing Keystone XL in US
'WJ Live': Gretchen Whitmer Wants to Shut Down Major Pipeline in Midst of Gas Crisis
'WJ Live': Exposing the Left's Strange Alliance with Anti-Semitic Movements
'WJ Live': Biden Issues Aggressive Ultimatum to Americans Who Haven't Been Vaccinated
'WJ Live': Is Biden Responsible for Funding the Palestinian Missiles Bombing Israel?
See more...

Conversation