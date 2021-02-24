Login
'WJ Live': Biden Breaks Promise - Illegal Immigrant Children Are Still Being Detained

Joe Biden promised to handle the border issue without putting 'kids in cages.' Five weeks into his presidency, unaccompanied minors are being sent to a child-only detention camp.The Western Journal via Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty ImagesJoe Biden promised to handle the border issue without putting 'kids in cages.' Five weeks into his presidency, unaccompanied minors are being sent to a child-only detention camp. (The Western Journal via Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

By Allison Meadows
Published February 24, 2021 at 2:50pm
Joe Biden promised to handle the border issue without putting “kids in cages.” Five weeks into his presidency, unaccompanied minors are being sent to a child-only detention camp. Will leftists wake up and criticize Biden over this, or will the double standard continue?

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: Coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

Allison Meadows
Associate Social Media Marketer
Allison Meadows is an Associate Social Media Marketer for "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. She will graduate from Grand Canyon University in the spring of 2021 with a degree in marketing and advertisement.
