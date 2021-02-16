Login
'WJ Live': Biden Destroys MLK Legacy with Racial Executive Order

Joe Biden is destroying the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which states all people "shall be entitled to be free, at any establishment or place, from discrimination or segregation of any kind on the ground of race, color, religion, or national origin."The Western Journal via Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty ImagesJoe Biden is destroying the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which states all people "shall be entitled to be free, at any establishment or place, from discrimination or segregation of any kind on the ground of race, color, religion, or national origin." (The Western Journal via Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

By Allison Meadows
Published February 16, 2021 at 2:50pm
Support Christian, conservative journalism at The Western Journal by joining our subscription service.

Joe Biden is destroying the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which states all people “shall be entitled to be free, at any establishment or place, from discrimination or segregation of any kind on the ground of race, color, religion, or national origin.” With one executive order, he is reversing exactly what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood for.

Allison Meadows is an Associate Social Media Marketer for "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. She will graduate from Grand Canyon University in the spring of 2021 with a degree in marketing and advertisement.
