'WJ Live': What Would a Biden Impeachment Accomplish?

WJ LiveGage Skidmore / FlickrA freshman Republican congresswoman has expressed her intent to file articles of impeachment against Joe Biden the day after the inauguration. (Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published January 14, 2021 at 2:53pm
Freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Wednesday she will be filing articles of impeachment against President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 21. ‘We cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies,’ she said.

Kayla Kunkel
Supervising Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018.
