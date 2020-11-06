'WJ Live': What Would a Biden Presidency Look Like?

Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live” by getting it delivered directly to your inbox! Subscribe to the “WJ Live” newsletter.

Episode description:

Even if Joe Biden wins the 2020 election, there’s a silver lining for conservatives.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live’: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of ‘WJ Live!’ Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

TRENDING: Rev. Franklin Graham Responds to Potential Efforts To 'Steal' the Election by 'the Enemies of God'

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal

► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.