Path 27
Video

'WJ Live': Biden Sacrificed American Troops by Ignoring Trump's Plan for Afghanistan

 By Rachel Bratton  August 27, 2021 at 1:55pm
Path 27

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.



If he had listened to Trump, more Americans would probably be alive today.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Trending:
Kamala Harris and Gavin Newsom Cancel Rally After Backlash Over the Event's Timing

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Path 27
Rachel Bratton
Editorial Intern
Rachel Bratton is an Editorial Intern at the Western Journal. She is currently earning her degree in Communications and Christian Studies at Grand Canyon University.
Rachel Bratton is an Editorial Intern at the Western Journal. She is currently earning her degree at Grand Canyon University, where she has contributed to research on civil discourse.




loading
'WJ Live': Biden Sacrificed American Troops by Ignoring Trump's Plan for Afghanistan
'WJ Live': Trump Unleashes Brutal Biden Ad: Surrenderer-in-Chief
'WJ Live': Obama's Dirty Secret Comes to Light: Shocking Person He Handed Afghanistan To
'WJ Live': Biden's Latest Episode Shows Just How Lost He Truly Is
'WJ Live': Cuomo Scandal Confirmed in Sick Attempted Cover-Up
See more...

Conversation