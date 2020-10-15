Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live” by getting it delivered directly to your inbox! Subscribe to the “WJ Live” newsletter.

Full Episode Details

Description:

Big Tech is suppressing conservative voices — again — and helping the Democratic presidential candidate — again. Is national polling just a popularity contest? Will NBC be fair toward President Trump during his town hall?

TRENDING: Jim Acosta Accidentally Admits CNN 'Sucks' in Pathetic Comeback Attempt

In this episode:

0:44 — Is Twitter intentionally denying verification of conservative candidates?

12:26 — Will NBC News be fair toward Trump during his town hall?

18:04 — Are national polls worth paying attention to?

27:29 — Will Big Tech’s decision to suppress the New York Post story about Hunter Biden sway the election result?

Quotes from this episode:

“Everyone should be upset with NBC that they’re not giving Trump more airtime.” — Andrew J. Sciascia

“They don’t want people to see Donald Trump, they want people to see the caricature they’ve created of Donald Trump.” — Floyd Brown

“Donald Trump has his list of six or eight or 10 things that he wants to make sure he gets out to the American people tonight. And he’s going to get those things out to the American people tonight. And no matter what they ask him, no matter how ridiculous the questions are, he will do that. And he will also point out if that question is ridiculous.” — George Upper

“Part of the lie here, a part of the skillful lying on the part of the mainstream media, is that these national polls matter.” — George Upper

“It literally does not matter what the national polls say, but they’re, we shouldn’t even conduct them. We certainly shouldn’t report on them. They’re not newsworthy. They’re not helpful. They don’t predict anything. They’re sort of a popularity contest. Who cares?” — George Upper

Relevant sources:

RELATED: 'WJ Live': WHO Admits What Conservatives Have Been Saying for Months

Florida 13th Congressional District candidate Anna Paulina Luna took legal action against Twitter | The Western Journal

Get Floyd Brown’s book “Big Tech Tyrants” on Patriot Depot | Patriot Depot

Critics call NBC News’ decision to schedule Trump town hall during ABC’s Biden town hall “stunning and shameful” | Fox News

Agitators assemble moments after Breonna Taylor decision announced | The Western Journal

Trump supporter killed in Milwaukee | The Western Journal

Emails obtained by the New York Post reveal Hunter Biden introduced his father to a Ukrainian businessman | New York Post

Twitter bans users from posting the New York Post story about Hunter Biden | The Western Journal

Download the Superfeed app to bypass Big Tech censorship and hear conservative voices | Available on both iOS and Android

Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live” by getting it delivered directly to your inbox! Subscribe to the “WJ Live” newsletter.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.