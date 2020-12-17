'WJ Live': Big Tech Is Quick To Censor Conservatives, But Lets Communist Lies Spread

Support Christian, conservative journalism at The Western Journal by joining our subscription service.

Conservative voices are constantly censored and pinged with misinformation tags by companies like Google, Facebook and Twitter, but when an arm of the Chinese government spreads blatant lies, it’s left untouched.

Chef Andrew Gruel’s GoFundMe for restaurant workers: http://w-j.co/s/68fca

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live”: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

TRENDING: Supreme Court Hands Trump Temporary Win Over Blue States

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach, Hollywood elitism and the 2020 election.

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live!” Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal

► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.