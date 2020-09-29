Full Episode Details

On this episode of “WJ Live,” George Upper, Josh Manning, Michael Austin and Floyd Brown discuss how a recent arrest shows the seedy underbelly of the Black Lives Matter movement and talk to Dinesh D’Souza about his latest movie “Trump Card” — available through WJ Movies.

0:44 — Does Sir Maejor Page’s arrest expose Black Lives Matter’s corruption?

11:29 — Special interview with Dinesh D’Souza

“[Black Lives Matter], they don’t really have an affinity for telling the truth. And it all fits within their philosophy of Marxism, which the only equality they really believe in is economic equity, and so taking money from other people, that just fits kind of perfectly within their belief system.” — Michael Austin

“The left figured out decades ago, facts aren’t especially compelling, or at least they’re not as compelling as narrative is. Because narrative is naturally easy to understand and to use to gain empathy.” — Josh Manning

“If we don’t recover some of the ground we’ve lost in academia and the media and the entertainment world, notably Hollywood, then long term I think our prospects are very grim.” — Dinesh D’Souza

“They’re taking classic socialism and sort of integrating it into identity politics. And their goal ultimately is to divide society in eight different ways with the view of cobbling together a majority coalition of oppressed victim groups.” — Dinesh D’Souza

“Trump and Lincoln are quite different in personality. Lincoln was sort of brooding and melancholy. Trump is sort of brash and out there. But I think at the end of the day, both Trump and Lincoln are moderate men who found themselves in a very immoderate situation.” — Dinesh D’Souza

“In Dinesh’s films, he captures that as well and really provides a great sort of a choice for you: Which of these Americas do you want? Do you want the traditional America of freedom and opportunity, or do you want one that’s dominated by riots in the streets?” — Josh Manning

“Everybody needs to register. Everybody needs to get out. Because we could lose this country. Do people really understand? We could lose America.” — Floyd Brown

