'WJ Live': Blank GA Ballots Turned Into Votes Using Dominion Machine in Shocking Video

A video appearing to show how easy it is for an election official to change votes, or non-votes, should raise concerns.

By Kayla Kunkel
Published December 11, 2020 at 2:59pm
The video appears to show how easy it is for an election official to change votes, or non-votes, on a whim. This may not prove the existence of widespread voter fraud, but it should raise concerns.

TRENDING: After Demoralizing SCOTUS Rejection, Defiant Trump Vows 'We Have Just Begun To Fight'

Kayla Kunkel
Supervising Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
News, Crime, Lifestyle & Human Interest







