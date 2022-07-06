Share
Video

WJ LIVE | EP 276

 By Jamin Walker and Kassandra White   July 6, 2022 at 2:27pm
Share


Is there a link between SSRI’s and mass shootings?

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Trending:
Clarence Thomas Impeachment Being Set up by AOC in Must-See Interview

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

 

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: the Biden administration, Big Tech censorship, liberal lies, gas prices, COVID and the latest leftist violence.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Jamin Walker




WJ LIVE | EP 276
Ep. 275 | Leftists Unhinged: Racism, Sexism on Full Display After SCOTUS Decision
Ep. 274 | Shocking Footage Shows Pelosi Literally Pushing GOP Rep's Kids
Ep. 273 | Barron Trump, Hunter's Kids, Kamala Harris and the Future of the Democratic Party
'WJ Live': Lia Thomas BANNED, Democrats Suffer HISTORIC Loss and Biden TUMBLES
See more...
Kassandra White
Editorial Assistant




Matt Walsh Humiliates Professors, Politicians and Medical Experts with One Question in New Documentary
See more...

Conversation