'WJ Live': Could the Equality Act Kick Religious Freedom Completely to the Curb?

Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania speaks out in favor of the Equality Act during an event with transgender activists at the Capitol in Washington on April 1, 2019.Tasos Katopodis / Getty ImagesDemocratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania speaks out in favor of the Equality Act during an event with transgender activists at the Capitol in Washington on April 1, 2019. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

By Allison Meadows
Published February 25, 2021 at 2:51pm
Legal experts warn the Equality Act is not as “equal” as the left wants Americans to believe. The bill may grant more freedoms for those in the LGBT community, but it does so at the potential cost of the freedoms of those who hold a conservative, biblical worldview.

Allison Meadows
Associate Social Media Marketer
Allison Meadows is an Associate Social Media Marketer for "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. She will graduate from Grand Canyon University in the spring of 2021 with a degree in marketing and advertisement.
