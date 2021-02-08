Login
'WJ Live': Flashback - The Capitol Bombing the Far-Left Doesn't Want You to Remember

WJ Live Ep. 64In 1983, a mysterious phone call warned U.S. Capitol workers to evacuate the building. Moments later, a bomb detonated. (WJ Live)

By Allison Meadows
Published February 8, 2021 at 2:53pm
In the 1980s, a left-wing activist group terrorized several government buildings, including the U.S. Capitol.

Allison Meadows
Associate Social Media Marketer
Allison Meadows is an Associate Social Media Marketer for "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. She will graduate from Grand Canyon University in the spring of 2021 with a degree in marketing and advertisement.
