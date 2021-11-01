'WJ Live': Former FBI Agent Compares 'Let's Go Brandon' to ISIS Pledge
Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.
This comparison is completely unwarranted.
Advertisement - story continues below
► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85
► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7
Trending:
Follow The Western Journal on social media:
► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/
Advertisement
Conversation
Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.