'WJ Live': Gavin Newsom Faces Serious Recall Threat as Hundreds of Thousands Sign Petition

WJ Live Ep. 39WJ LiveCould this be a repeat of 2003? A petition is nearly halfway to the total signatures needed to call for a special election. (WJ Live)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published December 14, 2020 at 2:56pm
Could this be a repeat of 2003? The petition is nearly halfway to the total signatures needed to call for a special election.

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach, Hollywood elitism and the 2020 election.

Kayla Kunkel
Supervising Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018.
