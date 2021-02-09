'WJ Live': Gen. Flynn Issues Ominous Warning About Relationship Between Big Tech and Big Gov

Support Christian, conservative journalism at The Western Journal by joining our subscription service.

Get the first look at Gen. Michael Flynn’s exclusive interview with The Western Journal, where he discussed the growing, toxic relationship between Big Tech and big government. ‘If they can treat me like that, they can treat any American like that.’

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

TRENDING: Mexico Steamrolls Biden Administration, Now Outright Refusing to Accept Captured Illegal Immigrants

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal

► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.