'WJ Live': Is There a Hidden Cost with Lin Wood’s Call to GA Republicans?

Could attorney Lin Wood's call to Georgia voters cost Republicans the Senate majority?

By Kayla Kunkel
Published December 3, 2020 at 2:54pm
Georgia attorney Lin Wood along with former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell held a rally in Atlanta on Wednesday where Wood encouraged Republicans in the state to refrain from voting in the important Senate runoff elections.

“They have not earned your vote. Don’t you give it to them. Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election? For God’s sake, fix it. You’ve got to fix it before you do it again,” he said.

Kayla Kunkel
Supervising Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018.
