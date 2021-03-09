Login
'WJ Live': The Latest Biden Gaffe Has People Questioning How He Will Survive His Presidency

A recent briefing from Biden shows his inability to remember the name of the Pentagon and his secretary of defense.The Western Journal via Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty ImagesA recent briefing from Biden shows his inability to remember the name of the Pentagon and his secretary of defense. (The Western Journal via Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

By Allison Meadows
Published March 9, 2021 at 2:58pm
A recent briefing from Biden shows his inability to remember the name of the Pentagon and his secretary of defense. Is he going to be able to pull through the next four years in this condition?

TRENDING: Texas Governor Abbott Orders 'Operation Lone Star,' Puts Troops on Border as Biden Refuses to Address Crisis

Allison Meadows
Associate Social Media Marketer
Allison Meadows is an Associate Social Media Marketer for "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. She will graduate from Grand Canyon University in the spring of 2021 with a degree in marketing and advertisement.
