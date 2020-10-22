Login
'WJ Live' with Martha McSally: Today's Leftist Candidates Are Like Trojan Horses

Sen. Martha McSally talks about Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing, Big Tech's overreach and the importance of Senate races in battleground states.

By Kayla Kunkel
Published October 22, 2020 at 3:04pm
Full Episode Details

Description:

Sen. Martha McSally talks about Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing, Big Tech’s overreach and the importance of Senate races in battleground states.

In this episode:

  • 1:17 — What does the Senate race in Arizona look like?
  • 10:21 —  Should Amy Coney Barrett be confirmed?
  • 17:19 — Has Big Tech finally overstepped by censoring the New York Post’s reports on hunter Biden emails?

Relevant sources:

Mark Kelly’s deputy press secretary calls cops “worthless f—ing pigs” | The Western Journal

Mark Kelly has financial ties to China | The Western Journal

Mark Kelly campaign workers reportedly admit Kelly isn’t sharing “full extent” of anti-gun views | Project Veritas

“WJ Live” co-hosts talk about Slate calling Amy Coney Barrett a “shameless, cynical careerist” | The Western Journal

Emails obtained by the New York Post reportedly reveal Hunter Biden introduced his father to a Ukrainian businessman | New York Post

Twitter bans users from posting the New York Post story about Hunter Biden | The Western Journal

Senate Judiciary Committee announces action against Twitter | The Western Journal

Hunter Biden’s business partner breaks silence | The Western Journal

