Login
SECTIONS
Video
Mewe Share P Share

'WJ Live': Maxine Waters' Violent Rhetoric Exposed During Pep Talk to Protesters

'We've got to stay on the street and we've got to get more active. We've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business.'The Western Journal'We've got to stay on the street and we've got to get more active. We've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business,' Waters said. (The Western Journal)

By Allison Meadows
Published April 19, 2021 at 2:55pm
Mewe Share P Share

Support Christian, conservative journalism at The Western Journal by joining our subscription service.

‘We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.’

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

TRENDING: Judge in Chauvin Trial: Maxine Waters' Statement 'May Result in This Whole Trial Being Overturned'

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

Click here to get your “Thank You, Rush Limbaugh” T-shirt from our friends at Patriot Depot.

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Allison Meadows
Associate Social Media Marketer
Allison Meadows is an Associate Social Media Marketer for "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. She will graduate from Grand Canyon University in the spring of 2021 with a degree in marketing and advertisement.
Allison Meadows is an Associate Social Media Marketer for "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. She will graduate from Grand Canyon University in the spring of 2021 with a degree in marketing and advertisement.







'WJ Live': Maxine Waters' Violent Rhetoric Exposed During Pep Talk to Protesters
'WJ Live': Why Is Pelosi Rejecting Democrats' Court-Packing Legislation?
'WJ Live': Bombshell Report - CNN Director Admits Network Created Anti-Trump 'Propaganda'
'WJ Live': Chauvin Trial Isn't Cut and Dry, But Will Truth Be Abandoned for Narrative?
'WJ Live': Hunter Biden Scandal Explodes with New Evidence
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×