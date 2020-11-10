Login
'WJ Live': Why the 'Party of Science' Is Delegitimizing a Promising COVID Vaccine

By Kayla Kunkel
Published November 10, 2020 at 3:11pm
Episode details:

Pfizer Inc. announced its COVID-19 vaccine might be 90 percent effective based on preliminary studies, but New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned it would be disastrous if the Trump administration implemented the distribution plan before Democrat Joe Biden took office. However, votes are still being counted and Biden might never assume the presidency.

TRENDING: Andrew Cuomo Threatens To Stop COVID Vaccine That Is Reported To Be 90% Effective

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: the coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach, Hollywood elitism and the 2020 election.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

