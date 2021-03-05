Login
SECTIONS
Video
Mewe Share P Share

'WJ Live': Pro-Life Academy Member Refuses to Watch Abortion Film Ahead of Oscar Nominations

'I have ZERO interest in watching a woman cross state lines so someone can murder her unborn child.'The Western Journal'I have ZERO interest in watching a woman cross state lines so someone can murder her unborn child.' (The Western Journal)

By Allison Meadows
Published March 5, 2021 at 2:55pm
Mewe Share P Share

Support Christian, conservative journalism at The Western Journal by joining our subscription service.

‘I have ZERO interest in watching a woman cross state lines so someone can murder her unborn child.’

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

TRENDING: McConnell Out? Insiders Drop Bomb, May Not Finish Out Term: Report

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

Click here to get your “Thank You, Rush Limbaugh” T-shirt from our friends at Patriot Depot.

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: Coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Allison Meadows
Associate Social Media Marketer
Allison Meadows is an Associate Social Media Marketer for "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. She will graduate from Grand Canyon University in the spring of 2021 with a degree in marketing and advertisement.
Allison Meadows is an Associate Social Media Marketer for "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. She will graduate from Grand Canyon University in the spring of 2021 with a degree in marketing and advertisement.







'WJ Live': Pro-Life Academy Member Refuses to Watch Abortion Film Ahead of Oscar Nominations
'WJ Live': Christians Should Take the Arrest of Pastor James Coates as a Major Warning
'WJ Live': Biden Admin Refuses Media Access to Migrant Children Facilities, Blames Pandemic
'WJ Live': Biden Could Destroy Millions of American Jobs with New Stimulus Bill
'WJ Live': Is Trump a 2024 Contender? GOP's Enthusiasm at CPAC Shows He Might Be
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×