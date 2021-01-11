Login
'WJ Live': What Really Led to Last Week's Capitol Incursion?

Special guest Billy Hallowell cuts through the surface level causations of last week's Capitol incursion and discussed what may have actually led to such an event.The Western JournalSpecial guest Billy Hallowell cuts through the surface level causations of last week's Capitol incursion and discussed what may have actually led to such an event. (The Western Journal)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published January 11, 2021 at 2:55pm
What was the root cause of the incursion at the Capitol? Some people have blamed Trump’s ‘dangerous rhetoric’ while others blame ‘oppressive’ progressive policies, but special guest Billy Hallowell argues the issue may be much deeper than that.

Kayla Kunkel
Supervising Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
News, Crime, Lifestyle & Human Interest







