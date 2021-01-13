Login
'WJ Live': Republicans' Support of Impeachment Could Severely Damage GOP's Future

WJ Live Ep. 46Alex Wong / Getty ImagesHow much damage will Republican support for impeachment cause the GOP? (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published January 13, 2021 at 2:53pm
Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, both Republicans, have indicated their support for a Democrat-led movement to impeach Donald Trump for the second time. How much damage could this cause to the Republican Party going forward?

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach, Hollywood elitism and the 2020 election.

Kayla Kunkel
Supervising Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018.
