'WJ Live': Right After Limbaugh's Death, Liberals Are Spewing Hatred at a Beloved Man

Support Christian, conservative journalism at The Western Journal by joining our subscription service.

Limbaugh passed away just hours ago, and leftists are already calling him the most appalling and divisive names you could ever imagine. This is the same party that calls for unity?

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

TRENDING: Bob Ehrlich: Biden Said He'd Ditch 'America First,' And in 1 Month He's Done It

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal

► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.