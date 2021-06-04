Video
Video
Amanda Ensing, a beauty influencer with 1.4 million Instagram and YouTube followers, is reportedly suing the international makeup company Sephora.
Amanda Ensing, a beauty influencer with 1.4 million Instagram and YouTube followers, is reportedly suing the international makeup company Sephora. (Manuel Esteban / Shutterstock)

'WJ Live': Sephora Allegedly Fired a Christian Beauty Creator Over Her Conservative Views

Kayla Kunkel June 4, 2021 at 1:52pm

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.

In this age even the slightest perceived irregularity between one’s personal values and the leftist movement can have catastrophic consequences for one’s social and professional future.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Trending:
Franklin Graham Scorches Biden Administration for Raising LGBT Flag at Vatican Embassy: 'What an Insult to the Catholic Church!'

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Kayla Kunkel
Supervising Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
News, Crime, Lifestyle & Human Interest




Video: Reagan's Mass Amnesty Error Is Still Troubling America Today
'WJ Live': Sephora Allegedly Fired a Christian Beauty Creator Over Her Conservative Views
'WJ Live': Dr. Fauci Exposed - Released Emails Discredit Major Coronavirus Issue
'WJ Live': Dems Make Extreme Move to Block Election Integrity Bill
Video: The 3 Devastating Biden Actions Responsible for His Historic Border Crisis
See more...

Conversation