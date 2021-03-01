Login
'WJ Live': Is Trump a 2024 Contender? GOP's Enthusiasm at CPAC Shows He Might Be

Donald Trump made a huge appearance at CPAC, with many supporters in attendance. Will Trump continue to be the party's leader?The Western JournalDonald Trump made a huge appearance at CPAC, with many supporters in attendance. Will Trump continue to be the party's leader? (The Western Journal)

By Allison Meadows
Published March 1, 2021 at 2:55pm
Donald Trump made a huge appearance at CPAC, with many supporters in attendance. Will Trump continue to be the party’s leader?

Allison Meadows
Associate Social Media Marketer
Allison Meadows is an Associate Social Media Marketer for "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. She will graduate from Grand Canyon University in the spring of 2021 with a degree in marketing and advertisement.
