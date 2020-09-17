Login
SECTIONS
Video
P Share Print

'WJ Live': How Trump Brought Peace to the Middle East, the Failure of Remote Learning and Joe Biden's Latest Gaffe

×
By Kayla Kunkel
Published September 17, 2020 at 2:52pm
P Share Print

Full Episode Details

Description

On this episode of “WJ Live,” Josh Manning, George Upper, Michael Austin and Floyd Brown discuss the recent treaties signed in the Middle East, the failure of distance learning and how Big Tech companies are continuing to censor voices they don’t agree with.

In this episode:

  • 0:16 — Will Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate President Donald Trump?
  • 6:44 — How did Trump help bring peace in the Middle East?
  • 16:39 — Is distance learning exposing the cracks in the public school system?
  • 24:27 — What kind of voices are being suppressed by Big Tech companies?

TRENDING: Fred Weinberg: Trump Just Shoved a Hockey Stick Down Dem Gov. Sisolak's Throat

Quotes from this episode

“If you don’t believe in fake news — just compare what Trump has done to Obama sending boatloads of cash to Iran, who then went on to fund terrorism. Like, it’s just, the contrast could not be more stark.” — Michael Austin 

“If public education itself is a failure, public online education is even a greater failure.” — Floyd Brown

“Back before political correctness, when people considered public school teaching a calling, that wasn’t such a bad thing because of the people involved in it. That is not what public education looks like today.” — George Upper

“Even dedicated professionals cannot excel in a broken system.” — Floyd Brown 

“If there is one place that there is systemic racism, it is in public schools, because public schools keep minority children undereducated, underperforming, have the lowest standards possible for them. It is a shame and minorities ought to be furious about it. The majority ought to be furious about it, too. It is unfair and wretched.” — Josh Manning 

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Kayla Kunkel
Supervising Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
News, Crime, Lifestyle & Human Interest







'WJ Live': How Trump Brought Peace to the Middle East, the Failure of Remote Learning and Joe Biden's Latest Gaffe
Famous Faces Who Passed Away in August 2020
Iconic California Resort Changing Name Due to 'Offensive' Word
Detroit Firefighter Dies a Hero, Gives Life To Help Save 3 Girls from Drowning
Famous Faces Who Passed Away in July 2020
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×