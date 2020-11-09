Login
'WJ Live': Trump Could Still Win, Despite What the Left Wants You To Believe

The Western JournalCould this be a repeat of the 2000 election? (The Western Journal)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published November 9, 2020 at 2:57pm
Episode description:

The Associated Press and most establishment media outlets have already declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election, but votes are still being counted and recounted, and voter fraud allegations are still being investigated. Could this be a repeat of the 2000 election?

