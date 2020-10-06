Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live” by getting it delivered directly to your inbox! Subscribe to the “WJ Live” newsletter.

Full Episode Details

Description:

On this episode of “WJ Live,” Andrew J. Sciascia, Floyd Brown, Josh Manning and George Upper discuss the confirmation proceedings for Amy Coney Barrett, whether people should give up on the establishment media and how this election ultimately comes down to fear vs. hope.

TRENDING: Fact Check: Harris Says Biden Won't Ban Fracking, Video Shows Her and Biden Saying They Would

In this episode:

0:33 — Will the Senate have enough time to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before the election?

5:28 — Why we shouldn’t believe the left’s latest conspiracy theories?

17:23 — Is the election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump or is it one between fear and hope?

28:53 — Have national polls become an instrument for the left to push fear and hopelessness?

Quotes from this episode:

“We know that the Republican establishment loves those terms far more than they love success.” — Andrew J. Sciascia

“The ultimate conspiracy against the left: the truth.” — Josh Manning

“If you don’t read the Bible, then you don’t have a marker by which to discern and understand current culture.” — Floyd Brown

RELATED: 'WJ Live': Special Guests Diamond and Silk Answer How Others Can Find Courage To 'Ditch and Switch'

“You have a generation of people who have not been in the word enough to see even Christ is sometimes harsh in the way that he speaks to folks.” — Andrew J. Sciascia

“Donald Trump sees the country getting better. Joe Biden sees the country getting worse, Joe Biden has fear. If you’re going to choose optimism vs. fear, you’re going to choose optimism every time.” — Floyd Brown

“Should I just give up hope on all establishment media outlets at this point?” — George Upper

“Anybody that’s still reading the mainstream media isn’t looking for the truth. If you want to find the truth, you’ve got to walk a different path through.” — Floyd Brown

Relevant Sources:

Four facts about Amy Coney Barrett | The Western Journal

Satanists respond to Trump’s COVID diagnosis with curses | The Western Journal

Allie Beth Stuckey Destroys ‘Toxic Culture of Self-Love’ | The Western Journal

Biden called for masks to be mandatory for every American when they are outdoors | The Western Journal

“Rational Fear” | The New York Times

“State of Fear” by Michael Crichton | Amazon

Support The Western Journal by becoming a subscriber for $5 a month | Subscribe here

Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live” by getting it delivered directly to your inbox! Subscribe to the “WJ Live” newsletter.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.