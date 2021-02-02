Login
SECTIONS
Video
Mewe Share P Share

'WJ Live': Unprepared Jen Psaki Might Be 'Picking and Choosing' Screened Questions

In an attempt to make White House press secretary Psaki seem like she can actually do her job, President Joe Biden's communications team reportedly asks White House reporters what questions they are going to ask during her briefings.Photo Illustration by The Western Journal - photo courtesy of Alex Wong / Getty ImagesIn an attempt to make White House press secretary Psaki seem like she can actually do her job, President Joe Biden's communications team reportedly asks White House reporters what questions they are going to ask during her briefings. (Photo Illustration by The Western Journal - photo courtesy of Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published February 2, 2021 at 2:54pm
Mewe Share P Share

Support Christian, conservative journalism at The Western Journal by joining our subscription service.

In an attempt to make White House press secretary Psaki seem like she can actually do her job, President Joe Biden’s communications team reportedly asks White House reporters what questions they are going to ask during her briefings.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live”: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

TRENDING: Biden Considering Dem Plan to Cut Even More of the Middle Class Out of Next Stimulus Checks

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Kayla Kunkel
Supervising Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
News, Crime, Lifestyle & Human Interest







'WJ Live': Unprepared Jen Psaki Might Be 'Picking and Choosing' Screened Questions
'WJ Live': It Didn't Take Long for Biden to Completely Flip Flop on COVID Response
'WJ Live': Thousands of Troops Were 'Banished' to Parking Garage After Biden's Inauguration
'WJ Live': Will Biden Be Held Responsible for COVID Deaths Like Trump Was?
'WJ Live': What's the Worst Biden Could Do in 4 Years? A Lot, Actually
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×