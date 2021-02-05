'WJ Live': Will Biden Treat the Military as a Testing Ground to Advance His Cultural Agenda?

Support Christian, conservative journalism at The Western Journal by joining our subscription service.

Barack Obama’s administration was known for using the military to advance a cultural agenda. Are we going to see the same from Biden?

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

TRENDING: Supreme Court Announces It Will Soon Consider Major Election Lawsuits

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal

► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.