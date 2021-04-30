'WJ Live': Will Ron DeSantis Be Donald Trump's Running Mate in 2024?

Support Christian, conservative journalism at The Western Journal by joining our subscription service.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been rumored to be a potential presidential candidate in 2024, but Donald Trump may have different plans.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

TRENDING: Group of Armed Iranian Boats Closes in on American Cutter, Rethinks Poor Decision When US Navy Ship Opens Fire

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal

► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.