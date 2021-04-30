Login
'WJ Live': Will Ron DeSantis Be Donald Trump's Running Mate in 2024?

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been rumored to be a potential presidential candidate in 2024, but Donald Trump may have different plans.

By Kayla Kunkel
Published April 30, 2021 at 2:55pm
Gov. Ron DeSantis has been rumored to be a potential presidential candidate in 2024, but Donald Trump may have different plans.

Kayla Kunkel
Supervising Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
News, Crime, Lifestyle & Human Interest







