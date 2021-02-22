Login
'WJ Live': You Won't Believe What the Dems Buried Inside the Next COVID Relief Bill

They may call it a COVID relief bill, but millions of dollars could be going to Planned Parenthood, illegal immigrants, violent criminals and so much more.The Western JournalThey may call it a COVID relief bill, but millions of dollars could be going to Planned Parenthood, illegal immigrants, violent criminals and so much more. (The Western Journal)

By Allison Meadows
Published February 22, 2021 at 2:55pm
They may call it a COVID relief bill, but millions of dollars could be going to Planned Parenthood, illegal immigrants, violent criminals and so much more.

Allison Meadows
Associate Social Media Marketer
Allison Meadows is an Associate Social Media Marketer for "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. She will graduate from Grand Canyon University in the spring of 2021 with a degree in marketing and advertisement.
