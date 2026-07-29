WJ Straw Poll: Rubio Dominates Field, Passes Up JD Vance

Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a strong week in The Western Journal’s straw poll that provides an unofficial check on the pulse of voters as 2028 looms.

As a conservative news site, readers generally offer a conservative perspective on their choice. It’s not science, but it highlights how potential candidates rise and fall as we move closer to a decision. Readers can participate each week by going to StrawPoll.US.

Rubio was at 50.3 percent in this week’s straw poll, up 2.2 percent from last week.

Vice President J.D. Vance slipped 1.1 percent to 24.4 percent support, while outgoing Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky dropped .4 percent to 10.3 percent.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is dominating the field in The Western Journal’s latest 2028 presidential straw poll! Let us know who you would support at https://t.co/Ki7pr0dk70 This week’s results:

-Marco Rubio rises 2.2%

-JD Vance slides 1.1%

-Thomas Massie comes in distant… pic.twitter.com/HbV3LcwqxL — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) July 28, 2026

Although the Constitution says he can’t run again, President Donald Trump still drew 5.9 percent support — just .2 percent ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 5.7 percent.

As noted by The Wall Street Journal, Trump is weighing his role in 2028 and which of his two major allies to support.

Rubio has said he will not challenge Vance, who is expected to seek the Republican nomination in 2028. Vance is the de facto front-runner and leads multiple polls.

Trump has praised them both.

As Vice President Vance navigates foreign policy fights that are dividing Republicans, could Secretary of State Marco Rubio find an opening in the 2028 presidential race? Common Ground Party founder @JohnMorganESQ argues Rubio’s low-drama approach and limited political baggage… pic.twitter.com/85Xvk91BCo — The Hill (@thehill) July 28, 2026

“Marco is going to go down, I think, as the best secretary of state in history. That’s my opinion. Now, I’m a little prejudiced because I like him,” Trump said recently.

In February, Trump called Vance “a brilliant guy” who can be a “little bit tough on occasion …We gotta slow him down just a little bit.”

Rubio was the “opposite extreme,” Trump said, adding, “Marco does it with a velvet glove, but it’s still a kill.”

I don’t know how I can state this more clearly: JD Vance is going to be the Republican nominee in 2028, Marco Rubio will not run against him, and many of the same people who are wrong about Vance were also wrong about Trump. Everything else is just noise. — Mike Sabo (@MESabo86) July 28, 2026

Vance has the backing of Donald Trump Jr. and is friends with Tucker Carlson and Erika Kirk, who has said Turning Point USA will back him in 2028. As finance chair of the Republican National Committee, Vance has been making connections to critical campaign donors.

Rubio is tight with Florida power brokers and influential Hispanic Republicans, and some Jewish donors are queasy over Vance’s friendship with Carlson.

Each man has supporters.

“Print the signs. He’s the heir apparent,” Kelley Koch, a conservative activist in Iowa, said.

But podcast host Patrick Bet-David said, “I just think Rubio is ready.”

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