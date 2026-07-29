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Vice President J.D. Vance, left, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, right, listen to President Donald Trump speak during a meeting April 23 in Washington, D.C.
Vice President J.D. Vance, left, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, right, listen to President Donald Trump speak during a meeting April 23 in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

WJ Straw Poll: Rubio Dominates Field, Passes Up JD Vance

 By Jack Davis  July 28, 2026 at 5:04pm
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a strong week in The Western Journal’s straw poll that provides an unofficial check on the pulse of voters as 2028 looms.

As a conservative news site, readers generally offer a conservative perspective on their choice. It’s not science, but it highlights how potential candidates rise and fall as we move closer to a decision. Readers can participate each week by going to StrawPoll.US.

Rubio was at 50.3 percent in this week’s straw poll, up 2.2 percent from last week.

Vice President J.D. Vance slipped 1.1 percent to 24.4 percent support, while outgoing Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky dropped .4 percent to 10.3 percent.

Although the Constitution says he can’t run again, President Donald Trump still drew 5.9 percent support — just .2 percent ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 5.7 percent.

As noted by The Wall Street Journal, Trump is weighing his role in 2028 and which of his two major allies to support.

Rubio has said he will not challenge Vance, who is expected to seek the Republican nomination in 2028. Vance is the de facto front-runner and leads multiple polls.

Trump has praised them both.

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“Marco is going to go down, I think, as the best secretary of state in history. That’s my opinion. Now, I’m a little prejudiced because I like him,” Trump said recently.

In February, Trump called Vance “a brilliant guy” who can be a “little bit tough on occasion …We gotta slow him down just a little bit.”

Rubio was the “opposite extreme,” Trump said, adding, “Marco does it with a velvet glove, but it’s still a kill.”

Vance has the backing of Donald Trump Jr. and is friends with Tucker Carlson and Erika Kirk, who has said Turning Point USA will back him in 2028. As finance chair of the Republican National Committee, Vance has been making connections to critical campaign donors.

Rubio is tight with Florida power brokers and influential Hispanic Republicans, and some Jewish donors are queasy over Vance’s friendship with Carlson.

Each man has supporters.

“Print the signs. He’s the heir apparent,” Kelley Koch, a conservative activist in Iowa, said.

But podcast host Patrick Bet-David said, “I just think Rubio is ready.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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