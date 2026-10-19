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Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends a meeting with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov at the Congress Center in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Oct. 19, 2026.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends a meeting with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov at the Congress Center in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Oct. 19, 2026. (Kylie Cooper - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

WJ Straw Poll: Rubio Nears 50 Percent as Massie Loses More Ground

 By Johnathan Jones  October 19, 2026 at 9:01am
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio strengthened his lead over Vice President J.D. Vance in The Western Journal’s latest GOP 2028 Presidential Straw Poll.

Rubio received 48.1 percent support in this past week’s survey, which was conducted from Oct. 12-18.

Vance finished second with 20.6 percent of the vote, less than half of Rubio’s total.

Vance’s support increased slightly from 20.3 percent the previous week, while Rubio gained 1.4 points from his previous showing of 46.7 percent.

Rubio now leads Vance by 27.5 points, further extending his advantage in the weekly, non-scientific survey.

Since The Western Journal first launched the survey earlier this year, Rubio and Vance have been the favored potential contenders of a majority of participants.

Rubio has consistently outperformed Vance in recent months.

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky remained in third place but saw the largest decline among the leading candidates this past week.

Massie received 12.7 percent of the vote, which was down 2.6 points from the previous week’s 15.3 percent.

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President Donald Trump finished fourth with 8.7 percent support, which was up 1.9 points from the previous week’s 6.8 percent.

Trump is constitutionally limited to two terms and is not eligible to seek another presidential term in 2028, but he continues to draw support in the weekly straw poll.

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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finished in fifth place with 5.8 percent of the vote, which was down 0.6 percentage points from the previous week’s 6.4 percent.

The “Other” category, which includes candidates receiving less than 2 percent of the vote individually, accounted for 4.2 percent of responses.

That was down from 4.7 percent the previous week.

The Western Journal will continue tracking reader sentiment about the potential 2028 Republican field until Republican primary voters have the opportunity to make their voices heard at the polls.

If you would like to participate in this week’s survey, you can do so by clicking here.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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