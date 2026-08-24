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Rep. Thomas Massie speaks with supporters after his concession speech on May 19 Hebron, Kentucky.
Commentary
Rep. Thomas Massie speaks with supporters after his concession speech on May 19, Hebron, Kentucky. Massie, who has served Kentucky's 4th Congressional District since 2012, conceded his loss after the most expensive U.S. House Primary in U.S. history against Trump-endorsed candidate Ed Gallrein. (Jon Cherry / Getty Images)

WJ Straw Poll: Thomas Massie Takes the Lead This Week, But We're Not Buying It

 By Johnathan Jones  August 24, 2026 at 10:31am
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Rep. Thomas Massie surged into first place in last week’s Western Journal presidential straw poll, but we’re taking the results with an entire shaker of salt.

Massie, who has polled in the single digits or low double digits since we began tracking sentiment about who will lead the GOP in 2028, received 47.8 percent of the vote for the week ending Aug. 23.

That represented a jump of 35.1 percentage points from the previous week’s 12.7 percent — or did it?

This apparent outlier poll prompted a bit of an investigation, which led us to Massie’s X account.

It appears the results of the non-scientific, weekly poll were manipulated by supporters of the Kentucky Republican.

Do you think Massie has a shot at the 2028 nomination?

Massie shared our poll two days before the results were locked in.

Nearly 130,000 people saw the post, and some vowed to put their hands on the scale to put the outgoing congressman on top

Related:
LA Mayor Karen Bass Touted Poll Showing Her With Massive Lead in General Election -- Turns Out It Was a Deliberate Fraud

A distrustful Massie supporter by the name Joey appeared to believe that The Western Journal has the means and the desire to go after people in some manner for making the “wrong” selection:

Disclaimer: The Western Journal has no intent to “get” people who vote in our survey, and there is no wrong answer in a weekly straw poll intended to track who conservatives see as the GOP standard-bearer going forward. The straw poll is completely safe.

In any event, with an unlikely and massive jump in support, it appears as though Massie supporters were successful in manipulating the results of this week’s straw poll.

The poll otherwise found that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who led the previous week’s poll, fell to second place with 25.7 percent.

Vice President J.D. Vance also saw his support decline, finishing third with 14 percent. That was down 10.3 percentage points from the previous week’s 24.3 percent.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis remained in fourth place at 5.1 percent, slipping 1.1 percentage points from his previous total of 6.2 percent.

President Donald Trump received 4.9 percent of the vote, down 3.1 percentage points from the 8 percent he received the previous week.

All other candidates combined for 2.4 percent, down slightly from 2.7 percent the week before. Candidates receiving less than 2 percent are grouped into the “Other” category.

Last week’s poll and other recent surveys have all found Rubio in the driver’s seat, with Vance not far behind.

According to an internal analysis of this past week’s results, had there not been a sudden spike in support for Massie, we strongly believe the results of this week’s survey would have been:

  • Rubio: 44 percent
  • Vance: 23 percent
  • Massie: 13-15 percent
  • Trump: 8 percent
  • DeSantis: 7 percent

You can safely participate in this week’s straw poll by clicking here.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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