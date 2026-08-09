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WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert answers questions at a news conference in Chicago on July 25, 2026.
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert answers questions at a news conference in Chicago on July 25, 2026. (Sage Zipeto / Getty Images)

WNBA Commissioner Announces League Is Reviewing Trans Inclusion After Former NBA Players Declare for Draft

 By Jack Davis  August 9, 2026 at 5:00am
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Thrust from the fringes of the sports world into the vortex of one of America’s most emotion-laden issues, the WNBA is going to ponder a bit to determine exactly who is qualified to play in a women-only league.

Ever since Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham shared her personal opinion that men should not play against women, the league has been tempest-tossed as whatever might take place on the court becomes second to who says what about guys who claim to be girls.

Protests supporting and opposing Cuningham have been held in various venues.

The debate lurched into ludicrous territory Friday after former NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White said they want to play in the WNBA next year.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said it is time to figure out this thorny question that many believe is decided by biological reality, according to CBS News.

“I know many of you have received questions in recent weeks regarding transgender athlete participation in women’s basketball, and I expect this topic will continue to receive significant attention,” Engelbert wrote.

“I wanted to reach out to share how we are approaching these conversations at the league office and to thank those of you who have responded to questions from the media with thoughtfulness and professionalism.”

Debating who qualifies to be female will now be an agenda item at a meeting next week that was already scheduled to talk about things such as, perhaps, basketball.

The commissioner noted that “our player eligibility rules, unlike the eligibility rules of some other leagues and governing bodies, are collectively bargained.”

The current bargaining agreements said, “only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA,” but does not define whether gender it is in the eye of the beholder or in something more biological.

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“We recognize that this is a complex and nuanced topic, and we will continue to have important conversations with all of you and the Players Association in the weeks and months ahead,” Engelbert said in the memo.

“We also plan to convene additional discussions and offer listening sessions for any team leaders who would like to participate. Your perspectives and feedback are invaluable, and I appreciate those who have already reached out to share their thoughts.”

White noted that the WNBA rules not bar a man who says he is a woman from playing, according to Fox News.

“I think the WNBA could come out and make a definitive statement about guys with a pair of balls playing in the Women’s Association,” he said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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