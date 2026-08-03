WNBA Head Coach Protests Sophie Cunningham with 'Trans Kids' Shirt During Game

WNBA coach Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx feels compelled to use her fleeting public platform to push pro-transgender propaganda that ultimately hurts female athletes.

On Sunday, the left-wing lesbian wore a T-shirt that read “Trans Kids Belong” while coaching her team to a 108-100 win over the Indiana Fever.

The shirt was a clapback at a statement made by Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, who ignited backlash for saying men shouldn’t be allowed to dominate women’s sports.

ESPN praises Cheryl Reeve for wearing pro “trans kids” shirt in response to Sophie Cunningham standing up to protect women and girls. pic.twitter.com/e5uoIcH2XQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 2, 2026

Cunningham made the common-sense remark in a July 21 ESPN interview.

The blonde beauty expressed no animosity toward “transgender” individuals, but merely said women’s sports should be protected.

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me ‘hating trans.’ And I’m like, ‘I never once said that,’” Cunningham said. “I am here to extend love.”

“And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: WNBA star Sophie Cunningham has infuriated liberals again after tripling down on her ‘it’s common sense to keep trans athletes out of woman’s sports’ comment. Cunningham: “I said what I said, I think it’s really important to protect children.” pic.twitter.com/hmi4CmLjKv — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 24, 2026

The Fever sensation has since doubled down on her statement after leftist nutjobs screeched over her expressing her personal opinion.

Trans activists confront Sophie Cunningham supporters outside the Indiana Fever’s game in Minnesota as Cunningham’s stance on protecting women’s sports becomes a major flash point across the WNBA. Videos show protesters shouting insults through megaphones, attempting to snatch… pic.twitter.com/qRZASKaJNg — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 2, 2026

Cheryl Reeve — who chatted with Cunningham on the sidelines before Sunday’s game — said she was glad to speak directly to the Fever star.

The WNBA coach insisted it’s important for her to use her platform to “educate” the public about transgenderism.

WATCH: @minnesotalynx coach Cheryl Reeve spoke after Sunday’s win over the Indiana Fever about her pregame conversation with Sophie Cunningham, who has been outspoken about being against transgender athletes playing girls sports. Reeve, seemingly in protest, wore a “Trans kids… pic.twitter.com/8E8kQv4NlS — FOX 9 (@FOX9) August 2, 2026

Of course, Reeve’s job is to coach women’s basketball — not to “educate” the public by cheerleading for men to compete athletically against women.

Pro-transgender activists always downplay or ignore the destructive impact that allowing men to compete against women inevitably has on women’s sports.

Perhaps Reeve would change her tune if we allowed a high school boys’ basketball team to play against a WNBA team.

That would undoubtedly settle the debate, so leftist activists could stop their annoying posturing and virtue-signaling.

As a reminder, high school boys’ sports teams have repeatedly crushed top professional and national women’s teams in training scrimmages.

Transgenderism isn’t just bad for women’s sports.

It’s catastrophic for the mental and physical health of children who undergo hormone drug therapy and genital mutilation surgeries.

Reeve and other leftists who fetishize transgenderism should seriously consider the tragic consequences of their irresponsible gaslighting before pushing their warped agendas.

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