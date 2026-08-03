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Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever looks on during the first half against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on July 28, 2026, in Seattle, Washington.
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Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever looks on during the first half against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on July 28, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. (Soobum Im / Getty Images)

WNBA Head Coach Protests Sophie Cunningham with 'Trans Kids' Shirt During Game

 By Samantha Chang  August 3, 2026 at 6:34am
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WNBA coach Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx feels compelled to use her fleeting public platform to push pro-transgender propaganda that ultimately hurts female athletes.

On Sunday, the left-wing lesbian wore a T-shirt that read “Trans Kids Belong” while coaching her team to a 108-100 win over the Indiana Fever.

The shirt was a clapback at a statement made by Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, who ignited backlash for saying men shouldn’t be allowed to dominate women’s sports.

Cunningham made the common-sense remark in a July 21 ESPN interview.

The blonde beauty expressed no animosity toward “transgender” individuals, but merely said women’s sports should be protected.

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me ‘hating trans.’ And I’m like, ‘I never once said that,’” Cunningham said. “I am here to extend love.”

“And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

The Fever sensation has since doubled down on her statement after leftist nutjobs screeched over her expressing her personal opinion.

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Cheryl Reeve — who chatted with Cunningham on the sidelines before Sunday’s game — said she was glad to speak directly to the Fever star.

The WNBA coach insisted it’s important for her to use her platform to “educate” the public about transgenderism.

Of course, Reeve’s job is to coach women’s basketball — not to “educate” the public by cheerleading for men to compete athletically against women.

Pro-transgender activists always downplay or ignore the destructive impact that allowing men to compete against women inevitably has on women’s sports.

Perhaps Reeve would change her tune if we allowed a high school boys’ basketball team to play against a WNBA team.

That would undoubtedly settle the debate, so leftist activists could stop their annoying posturing and virtue-signaling.

As a reminder, high school boys’ sports teams have repeatedly crushed top professional and national women’s teams in training scrimmages.

Transgenderism isn’t just bad for women’s sports.

It’s catastrophic for the mental and physical health of children who undergo hormone drug therapy and genital mutilation surgeries.

Reeve and other leftists who fetishize transgenderism should seriously consider the tragic consequences of their irresponsible gaslighting before pushing their warped agendas.

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Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




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